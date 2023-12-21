Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 535 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $442.60 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.34.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.