Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $168.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

