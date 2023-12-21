Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

