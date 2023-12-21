Collective Family Office LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

