BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,125. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

