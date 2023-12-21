Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.58. 1,296,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The company has a market cap of $257.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $700,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

