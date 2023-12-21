Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

