iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

QUAL opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

