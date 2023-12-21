HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NEE opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

