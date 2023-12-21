Congress Park Capital LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $489.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,812 shares of company stock worth $62,231,167 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

