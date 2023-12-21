Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $459.19 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

