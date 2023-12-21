Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GS opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.39 and a 200 day moving average of $331.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

