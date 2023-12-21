Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,460 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 535,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

