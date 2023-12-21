Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

