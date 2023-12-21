Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 118.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 184,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

