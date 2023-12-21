PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $417.37 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $417,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $101.30. 1,588,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,436. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

