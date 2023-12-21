Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,560 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.