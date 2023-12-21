FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52-week low of $167.63 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

