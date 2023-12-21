FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.30 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.38.

FDX stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

