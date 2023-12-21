Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,601 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

