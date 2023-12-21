Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,712,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,665,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

