HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

