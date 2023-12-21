HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

