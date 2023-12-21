HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

