iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

