HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

