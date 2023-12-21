Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

