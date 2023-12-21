Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.42. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

