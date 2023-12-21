Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $1,009,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $2,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

