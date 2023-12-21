Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.20 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

