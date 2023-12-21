Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.78 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

