Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $95.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

