Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPG opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

