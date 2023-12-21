SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.06 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

