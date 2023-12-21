CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

