Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

