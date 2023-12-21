McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

