Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

