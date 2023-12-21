RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

