Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VUG stock opened at $307.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

