Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DGRO stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.