Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.13. 153,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,506. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

