BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average of $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

