BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.70. 66,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

