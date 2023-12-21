Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 2,058 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 30.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $185.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.