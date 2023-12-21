Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

