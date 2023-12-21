iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

