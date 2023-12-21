Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

