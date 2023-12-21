Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

