Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

